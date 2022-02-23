9mobile Advocates Technology Adoption for Multilingual Learning

Uchechukwu Nnaike

One of Nigeria’s telecoms service providers, 9mobile, has lent its voice to the global call to adopt technology for multilingual learning.

The company said this in commemoration of this year’s International Mother Language Day with the theme ‘Using Technology for Multilingual Learning: Challenges and Opportunities’.

The year’s theme underscores the vital role of technology in advancing multilingual education and supporting the development of quality teaching and learning for all.

Speaking on the significance of the theme, the Executive Director, Regulator, and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mallam Abdulrahman Ado, said using technology to enhance the learning of languages will ensure equitable and inclusive education for all.​

Meanwhile, the telecoms firm has unveiled three judges and announced a shortlist of 10 entries for its FutureCEO speech competition initiative, collaborating with the District II of Lagos Ministry of Education.

The unveiling was in preparation for the grand finale scheduled for March 1.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, said the thinking behind the FutureCEO Initiative is to stimulate the interest of young students of secondary school age in business and leadership.​

He thanked the Lagos State Ministry of Education for the support and collaboration received so far.

The three judges are Hussaina Ishaya Audu, a lawyer and educational administrator, currently the principal of Greensprings Schools Lekki; Johnson Abbaly, Chief Executive, LightField House International, a talent profiling organisation; and Temitope Adeyemi, teachability expert, training re-engineering and acceleration advocate. Johnson Abbaly, who spoke on behalf of other judges, thanked 9mobile for the confidence in their ability to carry out their assignment as professionally as possible.

Clarifying the selection process, Abbaly said, “It is important to state that we can only have one-star prize winner; the same rule is applicable in this instance. However, we will have two runners-up and consolation prizes for other participants.”

The grand finale will hold on March 1, 2022, at the Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School Hall, Education District II, Maryland.

The maiden edition of the FutureCEO initiative, with the theme, ‘What will you do if you get to be 9mobile CEO?’​ ​

