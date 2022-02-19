Day Benin City Stood Still for Shipping Magnate, Greg Ogbeifun

People

Greg Utomwen Ogbeifun, Chairman, Starzs Investments Company Limited is no doubt, one of the illustrious sons of Edo State. The Port Harcourt based billionaire shipping mogul and philanthropist’s exploits spread from Nigeria to the rest of the world. Between February 11 and 12, 2022, dignitaries from all walks of life converged on the ancient city of Benin, Edo State to celebrate Ogbeifun during his 71st birthday, commissioning of a multi- million Naira Diverse Auto Care Centre, presentation of Greg Ogbeifun Institute of Maritime Technology and unveiling of his autobiography titled, “Not Always Easy: My Voyage from Obscurity.” The event was rounded off with a thanksgiving service and reception. Funke Olaode who was in Benin chronicles the two-day birthday celebration

The unprecedented crowd that thronged Benin City last weekend was overwhelming. Indeed, it was a homecoming for a man often described as an iconic fellow of maritime industry. He is truly a beloved son of the soil, a philanthropist per excellence, a shipping magnate with remarkable business exploits, who has worked tirelessly over the last 50 years. Greg Utomwen Ogbeifun is a man of vision who is constantly on a mission, a super-focused and agile 71-year-old man, who has refused to be slowed down by age. He is always ready to explore by breaking new boundaries in his business endeavours.

Ogbeifun is a detribalised Nigerian whose friends cut across every ethnic backgrounds in Nigeria. His outstanding business aside, his reliability, integrity and dependability have constantly drawn friends into his tent. It wasn’t a surprise when the entire Benin City stood still for Ogbeifun, during his two-day birthday bash held in the ancient city.

The dignitaries were led by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor Lucky Igbinedion, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Osagie Okunbor, former Managing Director of Nigerian Port Authority, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, Executive Director in NIMASA, Victor Ochie, immediate past executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Barr. Hassan Bello, Chairman, Arkleen Oil and Gas Limited, Engr. Greg Ero, The Iyasere of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe, Prof. Gregory Akenzua, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Mr. Simbi Wabote, Managing Director, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, Alumni of Edo Boys’ Old Students Association and the entire Ogbeifun clans both home and abroad.

The two-day celebration for a man who has worked tirelessly by establishing companies that add value to the lives of others and leaving behind legacies that will outlive him began on his birthday Friday February 11, with dedication of a multi-million Naira Diverse Auto Care Centre, a subsidiary of Starzs Group. The sprawling edifice situated inside Edo Production Centre, on Sapele Road, Benin City is an ultra-modern technology driven automobile company, whose sole aim is to provide solutions for all the automobile repair concerns. Not only that, it has a fully automated centre with a state-of -the-art equipment and a great team of savvy professionals who specialize in vehicle of automobile maintenance, thus ensuring that vehicle malfunction (s) are correctly diagonised and corrected for effective performance.

In his address, the celebrant and founder of the centre said: “I am highly delighted and extremely honoured at the inauguration of this centre today to mark my 71st birthday. This marks an important milestone in the automobile maintenance industry in Nigeria and it is also of great significance to the future of the automobile industry.”

Ogbeifun thanked Obaseki for his unwavering support and encouragement for entrepreneurs of which Diverse Auto Care Centre Limited is a beneficiary. “We are particularly grateful for the recent land allocation to us measuring about 3,000 square meters across the road from this centre. This, we believe, will enable us expand our business.”

He rounded off the speech by thanking Ade-Ojo and others too numerous to mention for supporting his vision.

In his short speech, Ade-Ojo commended Ogbeifun whom he described as a man of great integrity: “I was briefed about this project about a year ago and I saw it as a welcome development. I am amazed with what I saw on ground. This is a commendable initiative, one of its kinds in Edo State as it will continue to add to the employment markets. I am happy to start with you from the scratch. I commend you for this great effort. I thank God for your life, that at 71, you are still adding value to people’s lives. You will continue to do more great thing.”

Dedication over, later in the evening, invited guests moved to Edo Hotel tucked inside GRA for the Gala Night. For a man who has been relentless in his quest for the advancement of the maritime industry, two keys were done that evening: the presentation of Greg Ogbeifun Institute of Maritime Technology (GOMINT) and the unveiling of his autobiography titled ‘Not Always Easy: My Voyage from Obscurity” where he documented his life trajectory.

The unveiling of the book was led by the former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion. According to Igbinedion, Ogbeifun, the son of the soil, though based in Port Harcourt, has always had the interest of his people at heart. The event well-coordinated by the former Edo helmsman called all and sundry to obtain the books. The show of support by different donors was impressive.

In his speech, Obaseki eulogised Ogbeifun for his outstanding contributions to the development of the state’s education sector especially in setting up of the Greg Ogbeifun Maritime Institute of Technology (GOMINT). Obaseki said: “You are doing something to enhance the development of the state and its economy. You have made much contribution to the state. Your interest in education is remarkable and outstanding as you have done greatly in our education sector.

“You are working hard to make Edo a part of the blue economy of Nigeria. What you are doing in the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen is there for all of us to see. Greg, born in Edo, left the state, conquered the waves and came back to contribute to the development of the state.”

Obaseki said copies of Ogbeifun’s book would be distributed to libraries in schools across the state to serve as a reference to inspire students.

The celebration continued on Saturday February 12th with thanksgiving service and reception. Officiated by presiding Bishop, Voice of Freedom Ministries, Bishop Abraham Chigbundu. In his sermon, the clergy man said: “The best of the celebration is what we are doing now. I want to thank God for Ogbeifun’s life and for his consistency in serving God. We are to thank God on his behalf for keeping him. It has not been easy but God has been faithful in his life.”

Amaechi, who had earlier toured and lauded the newly commissioned Diverse Auto Care Centre, praised Ogbeifun for his commitment: “I knew Greg before I met him in my official capacity. He is an Edo man who has completely sub-merged himself into Port Harcourt. His investments in Port Harcourt have given teeming youths employment. He is visionary man who has used his business exploits to continue to empower people in Port Harcourt, Edo State and Nigeria. I am happy to be here today. And this is wishing him well.”

Extolling the virtue of Ogbeifun, Dr. Olushola Osho, who has been his ally for over five decades said he was not surprised at his remarkable achievements because he had always been a super-focused man right from the onset: “He is man with a large heart who forgives easily and move on. He likes to explore and break new boundaries. He is a restless being but tenacious; a goal getter who doesn’t give up. The Auto Care Center and what he has established have become his legacies. He is 71 and it takes a large heart to continue to add value to his society. This is wishing him long life in good heart.”

Basking in the euphoria of a successful celebration and accolades showered on him, the “birthday boy” thanked everyone for taking out there time to celebrate him. “I thank you all, my family, friends and my dear wife, Victoria who has reduced my age by taking good care of me. Why am I thanking God? For keeping me alive and for giving me good people like you, for identifying and associating with me which money cannot buy? It is not by my power but by the grace of God. I am also blessed with good children who have given me joy. I am a blessed man.”

