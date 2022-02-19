APC Convention: CSO, Donor Agencies Call for Integrity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Grassroots Youth Coalition for Good Governance and some European donor agencies have called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the enthronement of a credible electoral process that would lead to election of working committee members that has integrity and credibility.

The coalition and donor agencies in a communique after a one-day roundtable and media parley, stated that only a credible and integrity-based electoral process will sustain the present democracy.

“The current unstable political situation in the country demands urgent attention from all stakeholders, particularly the youths.

“That contemporary reality shows that increasing the number of youth participating in politics is highly desired and indeed, urgent especially because they are the change agent that will transform the country.

“That political parties should be wary of promoting political leaders who had anti-people track records as party functionaries, a member of the House of Representatives who sponsored an anti-NGO and anti-human right bill should not be allowed to lead any political party in any democracy,” the communiqué said.

The participants commended the decision of the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect a youth as the youth leader of the party.

They resolved as follows: “That political leadership with the involvement of youths in governance is critical to political stability and the survival of our democracy especially at party levels.

“That party leadership requires integrity and credible individuals, with modern technology to pilot their affairs in modern day democracy.

“Consequently, young people with digital skills and 21st Century exposure should be encouraged to take leadership positions as part of a larger attempt to deepen democratic culture in the country.

“Participants unanimously endorsed and supported the aspiration of Mal. Saliu Mustapha as National Chairman of the APC and Mr. Peter Omaranyiole Oputu as National Youth Leader to emulate the gesture of the opposition party that elected Muhammadu Suleiman Kadade as PDP National Youth Leader a few months ago.

“Nigerian youth will support only political parties that directly appeal to them through the election of one of them as National Chairman.”

The groups also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent directives to the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to henceforth give youths more opportunities to serve in the public sector.

Participants at the seminar interfaced with the Director-General of Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA), Abuja and Executive Director of Initiative for Community Development, Kano.

The meeting was attended by civil society organisations, youth associations, clubs, women groups, media and political forum numbering over 70 from all the 36 states of the federation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

