Surrender or Face Police Wrath, New Katsina CP Tells Terrorists

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The newly posted Katsina State Commissioner of Police (CP), Idrisu Dauda Dabban, has urged terrorists terrorizing communities in the state to surrender their devilish acts or face the wrath of the police.

He added that he would work assiduously with senior police officers and other security agencies in the state to ward off banditry and other criminal activities bedevellling the state.

Dabban, who spoke during his maiden press conference at the command’s headquarters in Katsina Friday, said with the cooperation of the citizenry, banditry would be brought to an end.

He said: “We are all aware of the problem of this command which is mainly banditry. We will put our hands together and see how we will bring down the crime rate here, especially banditry which has become the order of the day in this state.”

While vowing to improve on the achievements recorded by his predecessor, Dabban said: “Anything that is criminal does not pay. No crime pays so the terrorists should abandon their devilish activities and surrender or we will get to them.”

Dabban, until his recent posting, was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

