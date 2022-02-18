NYSC Sanctions 18 Corps Members in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The National Youths Service Corps, (NYSC) has announced that nine corps members would have their service year extended for various misconducts while another nine NYSC members would repeat their service year for absconding from service in Ondo State.

The NYSC said that the sanctions imposed on the affect corps members for contravening the rules guiding the scheme is subject to the approval of the headquarters of the scheme.

The Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Ani, stated this yesterday during the passing out ceremony for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ (Stream 1) corps members held in Akure, the state capital.

Ani, however, pointed out that a corps member would be rewarded with state honour and twenty five others would receive state coordinator’s commendation certificate.

She said: “My dear creative, zealous and patriotic children, let me remind you that life will put many red lights in front of you but you need to press harder and see those red lights not as stumbling blocks but stepping stones to a greater you.

“You should know that being rude or arrogant will take you nowhere but good manners can open doors, which education or qualifications may not open.

“The road to greatness if full of challenges but those who dare to be different will definitely surmount whatever life places before them.

“You need to be inspired by the various motivational speakers and trainers who may seem like they have had it all, but who have struggled to succeed and get to where they are today.”

In his message to the corps members, the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), gave assurance that the state government would always provide an enabling environment to ex-corps members who chose to remain in the state to succeed.

Akeredolu said: “As you now move into the larger society, I want to remind you that you are no longer corps members but mature youths who are expected to create a new identity for yourselves using all you learnt during the service year.

“You are aware that due to the prevailing economic situation in our dear country, paid employments are very rare to come by. Consequently, I charge you to use the skills acquired during the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme to be self-employed and become entrepreneurs that will assist to reduce unemployment in our society.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure those of you who have chosen to live in Ondo State that our government will continue to create an enabling environment for her residents to succeed.”

