Auto Accident Claims 17, as Fuel Tanker Explodes on Lagos, Ibadan Expressway

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Seventeen persons were early Friday, burnt to death near Ishara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, only three of the burnt persons, can be identified, while 14 others were burnt beyond recognition.

The FRSC Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, in a statement, said the fatal accident involved three vehicles — two buses and a fuel tanker.

Only one Mazda bus has ZT 728 KLD as its registration number, while other vehicles’ registration numbers are unknown, she said.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State, Umar Ahmed, blamed the accident on route violation and dangerous driving which resulted in head-on collision and fire outbreak.

The FRSC said that the Isara Police Division and FOS morgue had been notified ahead of the planned evacuation of the dead.

“The total number of people involved is not ascertained but a total of 17 bodies have been identified. One male, a female and a female child have been identified, while others were burnt beyond recognition and no injury sustained.

“A total of three vehicles were involved with registration numbers ZT 728 KLD, a Mazda bus and unknown vehicle of

unknown make (tanker).

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were route violation and dangerous driving which resulted in head-on collision and fire outbreak

“The vehicles are partially obstructing the service lane. The Nigeria Police, Isara and the FOS morgue, Isara have been informed. FRSC personnel from Ogere are on ground managing the situation.”

Ahmed described the crash as avoidable provided traffic rules and regulations were obeyed.

He commiserated with the family of the victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogere for more information about the crash.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

