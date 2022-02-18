2023: Senator Akpan’s Campaign Group Alleges Intimidation Ahead of Party’s Primaries

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the 2023 general elections, the Campaign Organisation of Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has accused officials and agents of Akwa Ibom State government of intimidating and coercing PDP delegates expected to vote at the gubernatorial primary.

The accusation is coming about 48 hours after Senator Akpan had called on security operatives to investigate the recent killing of his supporters in the state.

The campaign organisation said in spite of any form of intimidation, Albert, seen as the foremost guber aspirant in the party, has no intention of actualising his ambition on the platform of another party.

Director General (DG) of the Organisation, Archbishop Andrew Unwanta at a press conference in Uyo yesterday said officials of the state government and the PDP campaigning for the governor’s preferred aspirant, Mr. Umoh Enoh, has in recent times threatened some statutory delegates to the gubernatorial congress.

Unwanta noted that the action is against the party’s provisions and has begun to cause disaffection among members and threatening to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party.

“It is therefore on the strength of this that the recent and ugly activities of some Akwa Ibom State government and party officials, calling meetings as well as reaching out to some party members mostly statutory delegates to direct them against freely associating with other members of the party and also threatening and intimidating them with violent and illegal sanctions such as delisting, suspension and prevention from participating in voting at party primary election of which they are legitimate delegates is unfortunate, irrational, unconstitutional, null and void.

“This has been the scenario across the state in recent times and cuts a picture of systematic and strategic plan to victimize, undermine and infringe on the inalienable rights of members of the party as provided for by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party.

“In as much as this action negates the tenets of democracy and fundamental rights, it is an abuse of office and threat to public peace, in contravention of the oath of office taken by these government and party officials.

“These unwholesome and illegao actions are seriously viewed as a calculated attempt to polaeise the party with the potential of negatively affecting the long earned success of the party in the state and it is hereby condemned.

“We hereby encourage our party members and delegates to ignore their empty threats and intimidations and continue in their lawful and loyal activities to promote an egalitarian society founded on freedom, equality and justice,” the DG explained.

Speaking on the possibility of Akpan dumping the PDP on the face of perceived intimidation, Unwanta insisted that as a founding member of the party, the Senator was not thinking of dumping the party.

“We are contesting in PDP and we will win the primaries in PDP. Such an attempt was made in 2007 to impose an aspirant on the PDP and it failed woefully. The people know who they want. The people of Akwa Ibom will decide their fate,” he insisted.

The organisation demanded that the party’s primary election as stipulated by the constitution be conducted in a free, fair and credible manner, “where all the aspirants will subject themselves to the voting choices of the delegates and test their popularities.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

