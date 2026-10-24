2027: Plateau Community in Kaduna Pledges Massive Support for Mutfwang

The Plateau Community in Kaduna State has pledged massive support for Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s re-election in 2027, citing his administration’s development initiatives and commitment to improving the lives of residents.



The pledge was made during an appreciation visit by Mutfwang, his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, and other top government officials to Plateau indigenes residing in Kaduna. The visit coincided with activities surrounding the flag-off of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Mutfwang thanked community members for their sacrifices and support during the 2023 governorship election, particularly those who travelled from Kaduna to Plateau to vote for him.



He assured them that his administration would sustain its development agenda, strengthen institutions and improve the quality of life across the state.



“I am here to express my profound appreciation for the support you gave me during the 2023 election that brought me into office. Your sacrifices, your conviction and your unwavering belief in our vision for Plateau State will never be taken for granted,” he said.



The governor urged Plateau indigenes to remain united and committed to the state’s progress. He also called on them to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, arguing that continued cooperation between the state and federal governments would accelerate development.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, Mutfwang said road construction and rehabilitation projects were ongoing across Plateau’s 17 local government areas, with several already completed and commissioned.



On education, he cited a 50 per cent reduction in tuition fees at Plateau State University, increased scholarship opportunities and efforts to secure accreditation for academic programmes across tertiary institutions. He added that investments in school infrastructure and learning materials were aimed at improving teaching and learning.



In the health sector, the governor said his administration had strengthened healthcare delivery through improved medical infrastructure, modern diagnostic equipment, expanded laboratory capacity and the revitalisation of primary healthcare facilities.



He also reaffirmed his commitment to tackling insecurity through improved intelligence gathering, security operations and community-based initiatives in collaboration with relevant agencies.

Mutfwang highlighted the introduction of the Tin City Metro bus service and other transportation initiatives designed to ease movement and reduce transportation costs for residents.



He commended Tinubu for approving major road projects affecting Plateau, including the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Maiduguri corridor and the Mararaban Jama’a–Mangu–Kanke–Langtang–Shendam–Ibi road, describing them as strategic investments that could boost commerce and open up communities to economic opportunities.



The governor also noted Plateau’s growing political relevance, citing the emergence of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda as APC national chairman and the state’s historical contribution to national party leadership through the late Chief Solomon Lar.



Earlier, Deputy Governor Piyo, Secretary to the State Government Samuel Nanchant Jatau and Director-General of the Mutfwang/Piyo Campaign Council, Joseph Ari, commended the community for maintaining its ties with Plateau and urged members to sustain their support for the administration.

In his remarks, the community’s chairman, John Nanpe, thanked the governor for the visit and pledged the community’s continued solidarity and massive support for his re-election.



A community patron, Peter Dasat, also praised the administration’s development efforts and expressed confidence that voters would reward its performance in 2027.



Traditional rulers, women, youths and elders at the gathering echoed the pledge, reaffirming their support for Mutfwang’s leadership and his second-term ambition.