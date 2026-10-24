World Polio Day: Rotary Clubs District 9141 Hold Awareness Rally in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Rotary Clubs in Warri and its environs led by Rotary International District 9141 Governor, Rotarian Anthony Olikagu, has joined the world in commemorating the World Polio Day as the international organisation strengthens efforts towards eliminating the scourge.

Rotarians from across various districts celebrated the global event by engaging in door-to-door vaccination campaign of children from zero to five years.

The message on the part of the Rotarians and Rotary Clubs in Warri and its environs is clear: stamping out the dreaded disease with a drop of the polio vaccine to children between zero and five years.

For this year, the combining clubs carried out a door-to-door sensitization and vaccination outreach to families, especially nursing mothers, on the need to get their infants and babies protected against the scourge

The District Governor, Rotarian Anthony Olikagu, the District Polio Chairman, Rotarian Kenneth Okphior, and a former Assistant District Governor, Rotarian Temi Zuokumor, said the club had contributed efforts targeted at flattening the curve of the virus and marking polio day as a reminder of the continuous efforts to make the world free from the disease.

Rotarians Austin Edon, Newton Ayiwe, Wadah Marshall, Nickolas Etobor, Daniel Oji, Evi Ezo, Florence Akande and Stephen Aribogha, amongst others, spoke on the body’s effort in supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) with in billions of dollars to make the vaccine available to everyone at no cost.

The district governor and his entourage also visited the Hausa community in Niger Cat, Ekpan, where he also immunized children within the ages of zero to five years.

Some of the Rotarians thanked the district governor for joining them to immunize the children in Warri and its environs.