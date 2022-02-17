We Must Strategise for Nigeria, Says Ango Abdullahi

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, has said that Nigeria needed good tidings from the 2023 elections, hence the need to strategise.

Abdullahi stated this after about two hour meeting with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta on Tuesday’s evening.

The views of the NEF convener were contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi.

Abdullahi, who was accompanied by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Mr. Nastura Ashir Shariff and the Director, Action and Mobilisation CNG, Mr. Aminu Adam, said that they were on the same page with the former President.

He stressed that they could still contribute to the society and the country in spite of their old age, hence, “my coming to see him. I don’t want to stay away from him for so many months or years without seeing him, especially at these periods.

He said: “So, I’m visiting him to say hello and get a briefing from him on how I feel about the nation. We also briefed him on how we feel about the nation. We compared some notes and we agreed on some grounds.”

Asked specifically if they were on same page with the host on those issues raised, the erudite scholar, responded swiftly, saying, “yes. We are on same page and Insha Allah it shall be well.

“We have been having challenges and we have been talking on this. You are in the media and you know what we have been saying about the situation in the country. Things are not good enough and as we head for 2023, we hope to be strategising for the good of the nation.”

