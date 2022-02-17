Labour Gives Niger Govt 14-day Strike Notice

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Organised Labour in Niger State has said the state government is now “very rich” and is capable of meeting its financial obligations to its workers. Organised labour based its assumption on the fact that the amount accruable to the state since the third quarter of 2021 has been on the rise. It added that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state has been on the increase since the same period.

Besides, labour said that like many other states in the country Niger state benefited from “ bailout funds” from the federal government.

On the strength of the foregoing the State Action Committee dismissed the continuous no fund rhetorics of government as insincere and has given a 14-day ultimatum of an indefinite strike.

In its letter to the Head of Service dated 14 February 2022, the State Joint Action Committee of the NLC demanded that “ Government should immediately resume payment of gratuities to desirable pensioners and defray the arrears of June 2020 salary (30 per cent) and also defray the backlog of Cooperatives, Endwell and Union dues debts.

In addition the NLC demands that the government should immediately defray all unremitted deductions made from salaries of civil servants in favour of the National Housing Scheme.

“ The JAC further resolves that failure to address the above demands shall leave the organised labour with no option than to direct all its affiliate unions in the state to commence indefinite strike action effective Monday 7 March 2022.”

The letter notes that: “ While on the strike the organized labour will not hesitate to seek redress in a competent court of law on some of the issues in connections”

When contacted the Commissioner for Information Mr. Mohammed Sani Idris said government is aware of the letter, adding that the administration will do all within its powers to avert any strike.

“ We will not wait for the expiration of the ultimatum, “ Idris said,adding that industrial peace is of paramount importance to the government.

