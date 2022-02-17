Drug Deal: PSC Suspends Abba Kyari’s Men

Directs IG to suspend 2 police inspectors

Seeks information on drug deal

Says Kyari remains suspended

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) Thursday ordered the suspension of two police officers handed over to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, in the wake of the cocaine peddling allegations against them and the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The commission, in a statement, also directed the IG to suspend two police inspectors involved in the drug deal and to furnish it with information on Inspector John Umoru, who is at large.

The officers are Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police James Bawa.

Others include Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu.

The statement said the officers were suspended “from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective offices with effect from Monday, 14th February, 2022.

“The two police officers were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force.

“They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency”, it said.

The commission’s decision was contained in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, dated 16th February 2022 and signed by Hon. Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Honourable Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.

The commission in the letter titled “Re- Investigation into seizure and Transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of 25 kilogrammes of Cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Department of Force Intelligence Bureau,” stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the commission has approved the suspension of the officers “until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them”

The commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to ‘note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations”.

“The Inspector-General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the powers of delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru, who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action”.

“The commission also directed the IG to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The commission is in receipt of a copy of IGP’s letter on the subject matter with Reference number CB: 4099/FHQ/ABJ/Vol16/151 dated 14th February, 2022 and addressed to Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa rtd, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency”, the statement signed by Spokesman of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said.

