Constitution Review: We’ll Protect Workers’ Interests, NASS Assures NLC

•Removing labour from exclusive list, invitation to anarchy, labour warns

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly yesterday assured Nigerian workers that their interests would be protected in the review of the 1999 constitution currently being undertaken by the federal parliament.

The Chairmen, Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Idris Wase, gave the assurances when the ad hoc panel hosted a delegation of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

The NLC delegation was led by the President, Ayuba Wabba.

The NLC boss urged the National Assembly not to transfer core labour mandates from the exclusive to concurrent legislative list.

Omo-Agege assured the NLC team that his committee members would not impose their personal views on Nigerians at the ongoing constitution amendment exercise.

He said the panel would be guided strictly by best legislative practices, highest ethical standards, integrity, open mindedness, and patriotism in carrying out their assignments.

Omo-Agege said the desire of every Nigerian was that the ongoing process produces positive transformations to the country.

He added that all hands should be on deck to enable the 9th National Assembly to bequeath to the country a constitution that speaks to every citizen’s yearnings and aspirations.

He said, “Some have been making the case that there should be total devolution of anything labour not limited to just the core labour issues which is also inclusive of minimum wage.

“For some of us, our position is very clear on the issue of the minimum wage. That to me is a no-go area not out of fear but out of the case you have laid as to why that must remain in the Exclusive Legislative List.

He noted that there was no cause for alarm, pointing out that once an area has been covered in the Exclusive List in the Constitution, no state legislature would be able to legislate on it.

He said due to importance attached to labour, the committee thought it was wise to interact with labour leaders before the final vote on the floor of both legislative chambers at the end of February.

Wase, on his part, emphasised that the National Assembly was wholeheartedly committed to upholding all tenets of International Labour Organisation Conventions that Nigeria is signatory to.

“The committee would not do anything that would go against internationally acceptable labour practices,” he said.

Wabba went down memory lane about the introduction of the minimum wage, noting that it would be difficult to come to the rescue of the private sector if states were allowed to fix their wages?

The labour leader said for the sake of national interest, security and industrial harmony, labour should not be devolved to states, adding that the reason for Nigeria’s relative industrial growth and development into investors haven are largely attributed to the willingness of the country to subject itself to international labour standards, norms and practices.

He added: “It is thoroughly harrowing to even imagine the chaotic scenario for businesses and investors to deal with 37 different set of labour laws across the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“There is certainly no deadlier death knell for the Nigerian economy and social fabrics than the suggestion and or recommendation to transfer Labour Matters from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

“It is simply what it is — an invitation to an unprecedented industrial anarchy of unimaginable proportions.

“We demand that the recommendations of the Joint Committee to transfer all labour matters apart from the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List be withdrawn and should be shot down if it is ever presented for debate in the chambers of the National Assembly.”

