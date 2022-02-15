APC Chairmanship: Northern Group Drum Support for Mustapha

John Shiklam

A coalition of northern groups under the umbrella of Conference of Northern Nigeria Revitalisation Group (CNNRG) has mobilised support for the election of Mallam Saliu Mustapha, as the next National Chairman of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, in a communique issued at the end of its meeting yesterday in Kaduna said: “Mustapha is the only aspirant with practical experience of party administration among other contenders for the chairmanship position.

The communique jointly signed by Isah Abubakar and Salihu Danlami, noted that Mustapha is the youngest of those vying for the position and will serve as a bridge builder between the old and the young who constitute 50 per cent of the voting population.

The communique also noted the recent declaration by President Muhammadu that younger-elements should contest party positions at the forthcoming national convention, stressing that Mustapha, should be trusted with the leadership of the APC.

Besides, the communique said: “Mustapha, as a first-generation Buharist, who exemplifies the qualities outlined by the President when he recently received APC National Youth Lobby Group at the State House.”

The coalition added that as a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), he has a lot going for him.

It said further that: “As the youngest of the aspirants, Mustapha will bridge the gap between the older presidential hopefuls and youth who constitute over 50 per cent of the voting population.

“This will consolidate the winning ways of the party.

“He has no baggage associated with the murky waters of political office, hence, he is not a regular guest of the EFCC like some of the contenders for the party’s top job.

“This makes him a good Ambassador of President Buhari’s ant-corruption focused administration…

“Mustapha is also best placed as a first-generation Buharist to oversee the Buhari legacy after the President leaves office in 2023.”

The group added that Mustapha is the only aspirant with practical experience of party administration among the contenders.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

