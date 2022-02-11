‘Gombe State Records Lowest Crime Rate in January’

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State has been described as one of the most peaceful states in the country considering many critical security indices that placed the state high on the ranking.

This position was made clear in a report published by Eons Intelligence, a media organization and a strategic intelligence and advisory group which specializes in analysis of crimes, political, economic risk and opportunities in Nigeria which was made available to our correspondent Thursday by. Ismaila Uba Misilli,,Director-General, (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

The report analyses the crime incidences to include kidnapping, and other heinous crimes that result into death of people for the month of January, 2022.

The report revealed that, Niger State had the highest crimes rate in the country in the month under review with a total of 396 kidnap victims and 267 total death cases, followed by the North Western States of Zamfara and Kaduna respectively.

Despite sharing boarders with the insurgency-stricken Northeastern States of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, Gombe maintains a rather peaceful serenity where the state recorded zero death, and zero kidnapping incidences last month.

As paradoxical as it may sound, this development is not a mere coincidence but a result of well planned security policies and strategies by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya administration.

During the 2019 campaigns, Inuwa Yahaya vowed to reduce crime rate to the barest minimum and mitigate security threats, thus guaranteeing the security of lives and property for all people of Gombe State.

The Eons Intelligence’s report came at a time when Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya flagged off the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps, GoSTEC Programme in which not fewer than 2,000 youths across the 11 local government areas of Gombe State will be trained and engaged into various developmental activities including security where they will assist the statutory security outfits in the state.

Recently, Gombe State was adjudged as the most peaceful state in the North-East by the forum of State Directors of Security ( SDS) after their meeting in Gombe. This is in addition to the fact that Gombe is the reigning number one state in the ease of doing business ranking in Ni

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

