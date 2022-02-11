FG Set 4Q of 2022 for Completion of Kano Gold Souk

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has hinted that the ongoing Kano Gold Soul project will attain completion fourth quarter of this year.

Hide original message

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite made the disclosure on Tuesday in Kano while inspecting the construction of the Gold Souk.

He said the establishment of the Souk in Kano is part of the current administration’s efforts to establish strategic Artisanal & Small-Scale Mining Clusters in each of the six (6) geopolitical zones of the country to harness the potential of the Artisanal and Small Scale Miners (ASM) operators in the Country.

The Minister who was accompanied on the inspection by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade and the Director Artisanal and Small Scale Miner (ASM) Mr. Patrick Ojeka was impressed by the level of work done even as the ground breaking took place four months ago.

In a statement made available in Abuja by the ministry, he said that the essence of the Gold Souk is about value addition, stating: “We want our gold in Nigeria to be enhanced here, we add value, create jobs for our people as well as generate revenue for government”, he emphasised.

“It is important that we add value to our gold instead of taking it out in the raw form, we will make jewelries such as bangles, wristwatches, necklaces and so on and then people will know that there is a Souk in Nigeria where they can visit and buy just like in other part of the world”, he further revealed.

Adegbite charged the contractor to work faster and smarter while adhering strictly to the approved project masterplan.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade said the ministry is doing all within its mandate to support ASM. She said the Federal Government approved the establishment of Clusters in the six (6) geopolitical zones so as to develop the minerals in which each zone has comparative advantage.

These zones and the minerals being developed according to her, are Kaolin in the North East Zone (Bauchi), Gold Processing Plant in North Central Zone (Kogi), Lead/Zinc in the South East (Ebonyi) and Barite in the South-South (Cross River).

Others are, establishment of a Gem Stone Market in the South West (Oyo) and Gold Souk in the North West Zone (Kano).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

