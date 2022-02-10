Tambuwal: Nigeria’s Economy, Security will Collapse if APC Wins 2023 Polls

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has stated that the Nigerian economy and security will collapse if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is allowed to continue to spearhead the affairs of the country beyond 2023.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has brought insecurity, economic downturn and debilitating healthcare system to Nigeria and if the party is allowed to continue, the nation will perish.

Governor Tambuwal, who stated this on Thursday in Katsina, the Katsina State capital, where he consulted with the party’s stakeholders on his presidential bid, added that the people of Katsina State were in a better position to inform other Nigerians about the prevailing security challenges.

He said: “We must all work together to form a united front that will take over from the current administration in Nigeria. We must unite as a people and as a party and work together assiduously to rescue the country from the APC.

“We have never had and ever seen the level of abject poverty in this country as to what we are seeing today. The economy has gone so bad, security is no more there. The people of Katsina State are in a better position to tell other Nigerians what security is to them if at all there is any in this state.

“We must all work together to fight this threat otherwise if APC should come back in 2023, this country will be on its way to total collapse. The economy and security of the country will collapse if we allow them to come.”

He explained that if elected as president of the country in 2023, he will run a transparent and all-inclusive government and provide an enabling environment for businesses to grow.

He said the government would galvanise the private sector and provide security and other necessary requirements for Nigerian farmers to go back to their farms.

According to Governor Tambuwal, “We will ensure that we have an enabling environment for farmers and they will be supported, not this Anchor Borrowers Scheme that is a scam.”

