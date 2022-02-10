How Tobi Ayodele-Keeney Keeps the Quincy Legacy Going

Mary Nnah

Managing Director/CEO of the recently elevated Quincy Wellness & Naturopathic Centre, Ikoyi, Mrs Tobi Ayodele-Keeney, is keeping the family legacy going with the phenomena she is making with her mother’s hitherto slimming outfit, formerly known as Quincy Herbals Nigeria.

Before now, Quincy Herbals was known mostly for weight loss and skincare but within the last two years, the firm has upgraded to its new status, Quincy Wellness & Naturopathic Centre, an integrative wellness centre that provides holistic quality primary care to the community with an emphasis on the treatment of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, infertility, high blood pressure, as well as our signature weight loss and skin care programmes.

A wide range of healthcare services has been added to its stable, ranging from medical clinics, diagnostic lab, home health medical assessment and care, home laboratory services, telemedicine, detailed integrative medical care, traditional medicine among others.

The new improved health facility also offers a fully kitted state-of-the-art laboratory to cater to the needs of clients in getting quick and reliable results of a wide variety of tests with instant interpretations and medical recommendations.

Speaking with journalists recently on what informed this major transformation, Keeney, explained that the Quincy journey began on Awolowo Road Lagos in 1996, under the leadership of her mother, Dr Quincy Olasumbo Ayodele, who is from a long line of traditional medicine practitioners and became the pioneer of herbal medicine practised in a modern way, improving on her paternal grandparents’ recipes, researching the best medicinal plants that could aid in weight loss and improve skincare naturally without adverse effects.

Quincy Ayodele worked hard to erase the negative stigma associated with herbal medicine through intensive awareness campaigns and education of the public about the importance of medicinal herbs.

She advocated up to the point of being appointed as an expert member on African Traditional Medicine in the World Health Organisation.

Today, Quincy Ayodele’s daughter, who seems to have taken over from her mother, is also keeping the legacy of the family tradition going.

The American trained Master’s Degree holder in nursing from the University of Maryland, Baltimore, USA has successfully upgraded Quincy Herbals into Quincy Wellness and Naturopathic Centre, a modern detailed integrative medical facility with world-class facilities which includes a complete medical clinic, diagnostic lab services, healing medspa, aesthetics and skin care services.

“We noticed that over this past two decades, there are a lot of issues that come with being obese and overweight. And that includes high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, infertility, arthritis, cancer and mental illness.

‘And we found out that we had to naturally treat all those issues attached to it. So we found that for the past twenty years, we have been doing not just weight loss and skincare but every other thing attached to it.

“So, roughly two years ago, we decided to evolve to where we are today and where we can also treat a person for not just the weight but everything attached to it. And do it holistically and that is how the idea of upgrading the centre came.

“We have been sending people for laboratory work for the past five, six years. So, we decided to just do a lab as well instead of sending people up and down to go and get lab results. And we still do our spa services, our national treatments, and the integrating medicine; which is what the World Health Organisation has recommended we do for the past twenty years.”

She, however, maintained that priority and emphasis are placed on natural traditional medicine rather than western medicine.

“At Quincy Wellness & Naturopathic Centre, we do integrated medicine. World Health Organisation (WHO) has said African traditional medicine should be integrated into the healthcare system of Africa. Proactive countries have gathered themselves together and started doing it”, she said.

On the efficacy of traditional medicine over western medicine, she indicated that the effectiveness of natural medicine cannot be over-emphasised, as she averred that there are limitations to western medicine, whereas, in herbal medicine, the limitation is not in the medicine itself, but rather in the application of the medicine.

