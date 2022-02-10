FG Inaugurates REA Board, Pledges to Ramp up Rural Electrification

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated the board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), promising to ensure that the 30:30:30 plan to ensure most local communities are provided power becomes a reality.

Speaking during the event, the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, explained that the federal government will continue to pay attention to the underserved in Nigeria’s rural areas.

Jedy-Agba told the new board members that one of their major duties would be to ensure that the plan to light up the hinterlands, as well as the deployment of 30 per cent renewables of 30 gigawatts of electricity by 3030 is ramped up.

Nigeria’s electricity vision 30:30:30 seeks to achieve a technology-driven renewable energy sector that harnesses the nation’s resources to complement its fossil fuel consumption and guarantee energy security.

By 2030, according to the plan, renewable energy is expected to contribute about 30 per cent share in the available electricity mix.

The minister added that although a part-time board, the federal government expected them to give their best to ensure that the agency meets all Key Performance Indices (KPIs).

According to the minister, from time to time, the indices will be reviewed for regular adjustment to meet with the government’s aspirations in the sector, urging the new inductees to minimise friction among themselves.

The new board has Abdulazeez Musa-Yar’Adua as Chairman and Managing Director/CEO of the organisation, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo, as a member.

Other members of the board representing the six geopolitical zones include Michael Oluwagbemi (representing the South-west), Chidi Nwogu (representing the South-east) and Catherine Ajibike (representing the South-south).

In addition, Dr Abdullahi Garba represents the North-west on the board, Dr. Abdul Umar, the North-east, while Mohammed Badamasuiy represents the North-central.

To enhance partnerships and improve the synergy with critical agencies, which are supportive of the REA in achieving its mandate, Jedy-Agba said that other government organisations are represented on the governing board with ex-officio capacity.

The organisations include: Federal Ministry of Power (supervising ministry), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE).

According to him, the REA remains one of the top performing parastatals under the supervision of the ministry as it had continued to roll out solar off-grid power solutions and grid extension to millions of unserved and underserved Nigerians.

“Your duty is to make sure our plan to light up the communities come on stream,” he told the new board members.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Mr Nebolisa Anako, said that the inauguration of the board will strengthen the federal government’s bid to electrify deserving communities nationwide.

The permanent secretary expressed the hope that the new board will contribute meaningfully to national development, especially through the enhancement of the operations of the REA.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare has been re-appointed as the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF) for another five-year term.

The electricity agency noted that this will aid the plan to continue the expansion of the REF and contribute to the development of the agency.

