TMT Real Homes Promises Affordable Houses for Low Earners in Nigeria

For the founder of TMT Real Homes, Anthony Eze, has promised to continue making housing affordable and accessible for the low and middle income earners.

According to Eze in a media statement he issued Monday, they have come to realise that everyone deserves a safe place to live in. “Most countries are facing major challenges in providing affordable and adequate housing for its citizens.

“This among others were the reasons TMT Real Homes was incorporated to make life easier for the low, middle and high income earners.”

To ensure that the mandate of establishing the firm was met, TMT Real Homes started the construction of inexpensive and comfy housing projects with top-notch, quality finishing.

TMT Real Homes ventured into the building business like every other real estate company in Nigeria, but has been able to carve a niche for itself following a series of excellent projects executed in the past few years.

In less than four years of venturing into the real estate business, TMT Real Homes built over 200 units. He added, “The real estate company was into the building and construction of 50 luxury homes before going into terrace duplex, and semi detached houses.”

Eze also highlighted that the Homes has also completed the building of TMT Court one to Court 12 which is almost sold out, all with Governor’s Consent and other requisite consents.

The company is also on the verge of completing 26 units of terraced duplexes at Christabel Gardens I, Royal Pine Estate, Orchid, Lekki. Similarly, Christabel Gardens II is under construction and people are subscribing without delay.

Subscribers of TMT Real Homes Properties enjoy facilities like a central swimming pool, playing ground for kids, street lights, ample parking space, and excellent drainage.

Others are interlocked roads, water treatment, fully fitted kitchen, wardrobes, 24 hours security, all room ensuite, central sewage system, Turkish security doors and lots more.

