Igbobi College Old Boys Association Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) recently held a fundraising dinner for the college’s infrastructural renewal as part of year-long activities marking its 90th anniversary.

The programme, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, aimed to raise N1 billion to revitalise the standard of education at the college and ensure that the students have better facilities, extracurricular development and more curriculum options.

The event was attended by its prominent old boys, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, industrialists, among other dignitaries.

In his remarks, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said a strong nexus between the kind of education students receive in school and what they turn out to be later in life.​

Gbajabiamila commended the school’s alumni for its efforts at raising standards. He said the various interventions by the older students would uplift the school and impact education.

In his remarks, ICOBA President, Mr. Muyiwa Kinoshi, said the fundraiser was organised as part of efforts to improve infrastructure in the school and enhance teaching and learning, adding that his association is irrevocably committed to the progress of the school and would continue to do its best to improve teaching and learning.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, Board of Governors, Igbobi College Yaba, Mr. Foluso Phillips, appealed to all the old students of different schools to explore the concept of endowments, which ICOBA is spearheading with this fundraiser.

