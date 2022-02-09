Ensuring Security of the Nigerian Child

Given the numerous dangers children face ranging from kidnapping, bullying, domestic accidents to even death, Becky Uba Umenyili writes on the prevailing need to ensure their safety

Children have become victims of severe and even fatal attacks in recent times in various degrees across the nation which calls to question the security of the Nigerian child.

Several years ago, the Chibok girls’ saga swept like a raging storm across the nation with its feverish reports rocking international airwave. Several protests and civil unrest followed that onslaught with the federal government and various bodies intervening to bring the issue to book and rescue the poor girls but those efforts yielded half-measured result.

Then came the era of intensification of Boko haram assaults in various degrees cutting across all sexes, age and tribe. As its dust is yet to settle, it gradually metamorphosed into another level by gaining international dimension. This was just as another crisis orchestrated by the rise of herdsmen conflict arose.

In all of these, children have become central figures, taking the image of the grass suffering the combat of the big elephants.

Most sadly, in very recent developments, cases of child(ren) abuse rocked the air again with reports of maltreatment meted out to them in various areas viz life threatening incidents that led to their deaths.

The most recent case of the fatal road accident in December, 2021 at the Grammar School bus stop in Ojodu Local Government Council involving a big truck conveying goods of detergent, which killed two school children at the spot and injured several others, has led to the big question of the loophole in the welfare of children, both within the homes, schools and every other area they may be.

That accident led to mob action and civil unrest as most people around the scene of the accident, burnt the affected truck with all the goods inside it and stormed the police station to cause more havoc on properties and infrastructure when the police tried to intervene to save the life of the driver of the truck. The driver was accused of reckless driving when he was allegedly being chased by the staff LASTMA at the check-point of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

However, the Divisional Police Officer of the Ojodu Police Station, CSP Akinola in an exclusive interview, stated categorically that the driver (name withheld) was not being chased by any member of the force. This was to counter allegations of surreptitious connivance of security forces who tried to accost the driver due to his recklessness while entering Lagos from Ibadan.

The driver was said to have lost control due to anxiety and hit the children who had just closed from school at that moment. He purportedly never stopped until some bikemen furiously chased him to a halt and with other enraged passers-by, attacked his truck.

This sad incident was coming on the heels of the case of the demise of 12 year-old Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College who died as a result of alleged accumulated bouts of physical assault; another loophole, one may mention.

The school has been closed for further investigation and possible prosecution, however the point remains that the boy has died and preliminary reports reveal that there have been cases of bullying in the same school in earlier years but the death of Sylvester burst the lid open.

One recalls in rue, the collapse of the building near Itafaji market on Lagos Island in March, 2019 which housed a school and caused death of some people with many children trapped in the building.

It was indeed a sordid sight as many people, (even before the arrival of Red Cross officials and staff of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA) began to remove debris of the collapsed building in order to rescue survivors; most of whom were badly injured.

As usual, this ill report hit the international media, with many observers decrying the debased state of affairs as even the then Head of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu complained sadly on Al Jazeera TV that “dozens of children were trapped inside the building because a school was on the third floor of the building which also housed offices, shops and residential units. Really I doubt whether the Lagos state government would have approved a school in a building like this”, he lamented.

It is not clear whether the collapsed building failed to meet safety standards during its construction. Meanwhile, as thousands of people swarmed around the accident site and pulled from the rubble, school bags, toys, clothes and other items could be seen among the piles of rubble as a bulldozer tried to clear a path through some of the wreckage. “It’s common to find schools in residential areas and in other locations that were not meant for educational institutions”, cried some observers.

Similar catastrophe has affected children in different dimensions in remote cases; this is not to mention the possible incidents that might be recorded in homes against children’s welfare and security; a snag that needs to be addressed urgently.

Repeatedly, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu with his executive members have expressed dire concern on issues of security and general welfare of children in the state, especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

However, the state government should step up efforts made towards improving the security of children by instituting specific helpline numbers that anyone, even children can call to report cases of abuse of any sort or security risk of whatever manner that will be announced and published widely for easy reach.

Already reported cases must be handled with utmost objectivity and due process observed to reproach erring parties and met out penalties where need be. This will serve as a deterrent to erring parties and a warning to prospective ones. In the light of this, the Dowen case should be handled with utmost dexterity.

Other government’s commissions and related bodies, including NGO’s and community relations departments of mega firms should also co-operate to offer publicity and other services that can enhance security –friendly environment for children.

The legal system should be revisited to examine existing laws against child abuse of any kind against the trend of the moment in the light of recent developments, while new bills that may serve better protective means should be considered.

The most common cause of action in child upbringing is to send every child to school. The various ministries of education, in association with quality assurance and schools’ management board must ensure that mushroom buildings are not used to house children for academic learning/purpose.

Apart from the physical structure being standardly constructed, a school should be located in an ambiance of conducive learning.

The road havoc of last December has also called for an urgent need to revisit and possibly renew existing rules guiding traffic regulations viz location of schools and timing crowd movements.

It’s not uncommon to see few privately-engaged traffic wardens control traffic at very busy hours of the day, however, this function should properly be undertaken by trained security personnel who could call for back up force that may use sirens, in the case of possible danger to avert massive damage and fatal incidents.

The health risk should not be undermined; COVID-19 has developed other tentacles that are equally contagious and fatal. The Delta variant is here with us as well as Omicron (not to mention other flu related health hazards).

Most people seem to have relaxed since the easing of the lock-down, following the spread of the corona virus. The point still remains that all protocols are still very necessary and caution must be applied irrespective of this present (seemingly) calm.

The homeward shouldn’t be overlooked; more abuses occur at home than outside. It is pertinent therefore to step up lessons on rights of a child as well as set up reformatory centres where abused children can receive socio-therapeutic treatment to restore their dignity.

