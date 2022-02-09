‘Don’t Make Yourself an Emperor in Osun ’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday warned the APC Factional Leader, Mr. Rasaki Salinsile, not to be an emperor in the state because Osun is bigger than “The Osun Progressives” (TOP) selfish ambition and political tantrums.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference to address the excesses of the party splinter group, the State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Adegboye Famodun, also appealed to the splinter group to stop their campaign of calumny against Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, as well as the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Olokode.

Famodun said that the whole world is watching with keen interest how few members of a small community of angry and desperate men have elevated irreverence and disrespect to the office of governor into an art.

He also remarked that “Osun is bigger than ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP) selfish ambition and political tantrums.”

Famodun, who was angry on the development, appealed to Salinsile group to make up their minds whether they are leaders, elders, or aiders and abettors of crime and criminality.

He urged the group to decide whether they want to be part of the APC, or they want to hit up the polity and pull down every good things the party stood for.

He also wondered why the campaign of calumny should be launched on Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Wale Olokode.

According to him, the command has rejected every offer and attempt to be pocked by TOP leaders, saying the police commissioner’s only offence was that he remained true to his mandate to protect the people of the state.

He also remarked that because TOP persecuting Olokode because it has not been able to control and use the police in Osun State the way it has used the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps’ men.

The APC, however, warned that the state should not be put into chaos, noting that the state commissioner of police has chosen to remain a professional and honourable man but then.

