Northern Traders Pledge to Sponsor Onu for 2023 Presidency

A political support group, Northern Nigeria’s Young Foodstuff Suppliers Union has pledged to foot the bill for purchasing all the prerequisite forms for the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu to run for the presidency of the country.

Although , the minister is yet to publicly declare interest in aspiring for the 2023 presidency under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Treasurer of the organisation, Alhaji Shu’aibu Kano, said that they are more than ready to tax themselves as small scale businessmen and women to purchase the forms for the “vibrant and patriotic gentleman.”

He stated in a press release made available to journalists in Bauchi , noting that they are going to use their hard-earned money to bring Nigeria out of the woods by supporting the only “incorruptible, detribalised and highly educated Igbo man who has all it takes to turn this country around if elected president.”

According to Kana, “We know it in our bones that if Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu as an old hand in the business of man management becomes the next president of this country, he will put into use the same mechanisms he used in the 90s when he held sway as the first civilian Governor of the old Abia State to take Nigeria to a greater height in the comity of nations.”

He added: “In his days as the Governor of the old Abia State when the whole of Ebonyi State was a mere senatorial district. Then as people who supply foodstuffs to all the South-eastern states, we enjoyed relative peace in Onu’s Abia.”

None of the rights of the Muslim communities in Abia State was trampled upon under the watch of the public-spirited Onu. Hence, we want Onu to come and replicate the same thing at the national level.”

“We will make contributions to purchase both the nomination form and the expression of aspiration form for Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu once his party, the APC, names their prices to show our enviable love for the development and unity of this country,” he stated.

He explained that there is nothing to write home about if a group of Yorubas purchase these forms for their kinsman or a group of Hausas do the same for their fellow Hausa man or an Igbo man purchasing the forms for any Igbo man.

“But it will showcase true love of country and total commitment if a group of Hausas bankroll the candidacy of a highly civilized Igbo man like Dr. Onu who has the traditional title of Garkuwan Maru in Zamfara State”, he declared.

Kano further stated that Onu’s political antecedents, principles and intellectual grand standing place him high above any other politician in this country being one of the few Nigeria’s notable/veteran politicians who from 1998 to date have never cross-carpeted from one political party to another as is the case with “some All Government in Power (AGIP) politicians.”

“He was one of the founding fathers of the defunct APP which was later rechristened ANPP. Onu remained in the ANPP until he finally became its national chairman up to the time when the idea of the creation of the governing APC was conceived,” he added.

According to him, “In fact, Onu was one of the brains behind the formation of the governing APC. This will tell you that H.E Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu is such a highly principled and patriotic Nigerian who does not profane integrity for filthy rich. Nigerians region or religion notwithstanding seem to be on tenterhooks waiting for this gentleman to officially pronounce his intention to join the 2023 presidential race”.

He further stated that, “One lgbo adage says; a big masquerade does not appear early in the morning and when it appears it will definitely devour the little ones that came out in the wee hours of the morning.”

