Ikeja Electric Unveils New Facility to Enhance Service Delivery

Peter Uzoho

To further optimise its services and enhance customer experience, Ikeja Electric Plc has unveiled its Shomolu business unit in Lagos state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, the Board Chairman, Ikeja Electric, Mr. Kola Adesina, expressed the company’s readiness to provide adequate supply to customers while improving customer experience.

He said: “In addition to providing the required infrastructure that will strengthen our network and bolster services, our technical team is committed to further improve electricity supply to our customers, and this is our obligation to them.

“The unveiling of the new Shomolu Business Unit office signifies that Ikeja Electric prioritises both its members of staff and customers. This building provides a conducive environment for our staff, enabling them to work better, think intelligently and strategically, while ensuring quality service delivery,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Ikeja Electric’s Chief Executive Officer, Folake Soetan, reiterated the company’s commitment to consistently improving service delivery to customers within its franchise network.

Soetan said: “We are very excited to commission this ultra-modern facility designed to optimise operations in Shomolu business unit, in line with our mantra – customer first technology now.

“The new office is equipped with state-of-the-art tools to enable efficient service delivery and improve the overall customer experience. We are confident that Ikeja Electric, through this new office, will continue to deliver top-notch services to our teeming customers in the network.

“Our effort to continuously improve customer experience and deliver optimal value is the motivating force behind all we do at Ikeja Electric. And that is what has helped to position us as industry leader.”

