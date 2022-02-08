FCTA Seeks Improved Commercial Ties with Qatar

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello has called for the strengthening of commercial and business relationship between Qatar and Nigeria.

He made the clamour at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the FCT Administration and Qatar Charity, an international humanitarian, non-governmental organisation for the development of 200 housing units for widows in the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister said the location of the nation’s capital makes it an enabler of the commercial process given that there is a direct air link between Doha and Abuja.

The MOU was signed during the courtesy visit of the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghaneim Al Hajri, to the FCTA.

Bello said the FCTA was also working towards making the nation’s capital a destination of choice for world class medical services across the country and indeed the West Africa.

He revealed that due to the very close relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the leader of the State of Qatar, the Qatar Charity is also considering establishing an international world class hospital in Abuja.

He said the proposed project will add value to the status of Abuja as a very important medical care destination on the African continent.

In his remarks, Ambassador Al Hajri assured that the housing project for widows will be completed by the end of the year

