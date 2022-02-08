Court Remands Seven Suspected Cultists in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State High Court in Ilorin yesterday ordered the remand of seven suspected cultists at the Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin, for their alleged role in the killing of Mr. Ajibiye Ridwan at Malete area of Moro Local Government Area of the state.

Police report revealed that members of rival cult groups engaged in terrible street fight at Tarmac area of Malete, which led to the death of Rildwan.

A team of policemen drafted to the scene, however, evacuated the battered body of Rildwan and deposited it at the morgue of University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

The preliminary investigation conducted led to the arrest of Victor Chimazie Okpara, Zubair Aliyu Babatunde, Samu Soduq as the killer of the deceased.

The prosecutor, Moshood Agboola, prayed the court to order the remand of the suspects, saying the offence with which they were charged is culpable homicide which is not ordinarily bailable.

However, in her ruling, Magistrate Oluwatosin Adenike Adeniyi ceded to the prayer of the prosecutor, and ordered the suspects to be remanded in the Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

She adjourned the hearing of the matter to February 24.

