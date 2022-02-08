Ardova Empowers Auto Mechanics, Technicians with Cutting-Edge Training

Peter Uzoho

Indigenous integrated energy company, Ardova Plc, new owners of Enyo, has reiterated its commitment to upscale Enyo’s MechTech initiative to drive a more effective workforce among auto mechanics and technicians.

Ardova recently acquired 100 per cent equity stake in Enyo. MechTech is part of Enyo’s corporate social investment drive to bridge the skills gap and enhance the productivity of mechanics in Nigeria’s auto industry.

The programme is implemented in collaboration with Auto Medics Limited, an automobile repair and fleet maintenance workshop with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and equipment, with support from the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN).

At the close of the programme, selected beneficiaries were deployed to Vehicon, Enyo’s Auto care centre to enhance productivity and improve customer satisfaction.

It was learnt that through Ardova’s partnership with Shell Helix, a renowned manufacturer and distributor of engine oil, other participants of MechTech are directly eligible to partake in MechSpark, a platform that enables the mechanics to become trade partners and advocates of lubricants sales for the brand.

Leveraging on the new business model between Enyo and Ardova, MechTech will be imbibed into Ardova’s auto care concierge, FIXXIT to enable the graduates to work in a continuous learning environment for further growth and impact.

Speaking at the third convocation ceremony of MechTech, Chief Executive Officer of Ardova Plc, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, emphasised the company’s resolve to contribute to the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Goals through MechTech as a means for capacity building.

