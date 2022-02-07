Heightening Insecurity Worries Gani Adams

Segun James

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams has warned that insecurity in the nation was sending wrong signals about the country to both Nigerians in the diaspora and foreigners alike.

He stressed the need to tackle the situation immediately.

Adams who said this during the 10th Anniversary of Oodua Peoples Union (OPU) and presentation of the book titled: “OPU Globalising Yoruba Value and Culture,” noted that many in the diaspora were losing interest in coming back home to contribute to development of their fatherland.

Adams, who is the Global Convener of OPU, while dwelling on the establishment of the organisation, said the intention was to encourage business opportunities and also project the ideas of Yoruba cultural promotion.

“Through our initiative, many who had lost interest in coming back home because of the security situation in the country are beginning to change their mind. The idea behind OPU is to improve the socio-economic prospects of all Yoruba sons and daughters abroad,” he said.

He said the OPU, a global brand spread across 96 countries in six continents of the world, has been formally launched in 50 countries, with the rest 40 expected to be inaugurated in the coming years.

“Since its inception, OPU has morphed into a global brand with a diaspora organisation in 96 countries across six continents of the world. But we still have about 40 countries that are yet to be launched officially. In the coming years, all these countries will be inaugurated officially.

“Our message is message of hope and to encourage our sons and daughters that there is no place like home, here in Nigeria we help them to protect their interest and make sure that they are not defrauded or victimised on any ground,” he said.

On the idea behind the book which was unveiled in the presence of traditional leaders across different parts of the south-west, Adams said it was meant to set the record straight and to rid the organisation of unnecessary misinterpretations.

Speaking further, Adams described OPU as a global brand, and currently the rallying point for the Yoruba people both at home and in the diaspora, saying such should make it imperative for all, “to double our efforts in ensuring that we measure up with our values, mission and vision for Yoruba race” and also build on the past successes.”

“Going forward, we will not relent in our humanitarian and charity efforts. And we will continue to champion the cause of our race.

“So, as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of OPU today, I urge all our members to be determined and remain focused in ensuring that Yoruba race retains its pride of place among all races in the world,” he charged.

The Chairman, Planning Committee and European Coordinator of OPU, Chief Victor Adewale, who led delegate of Yoruba sons and daughters across six continents of the world, corroborated Aare Adams’ view, even as he expressed great joy to be back home to undertake some empowerment programmes lined up for the anniversary, among others.

“Part of the programmes organised for this anniversary was our visits to the motherless and old people’s home, where we gave a little of our kind gifts for their upkeeps.

“Also for OPU 10th Anniversary, we embarked on various empowerments programmes for the widows and less privileged people across the South-West,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

