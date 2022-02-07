Be Committed to Children’s Upbringing for a Better Society, Aregbosola Tasks Teachers

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has called on teachers to be more committed to bringing up upright, honest, bright, smart and properly shaped pupils for a better society.

Aregbesola, made the call in Akure, the Ondo state capital while hosting the 1971 to ‘75 set of his Alma Mater, Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi Akoko, (AKOGRAMS). The minister said this would go a long way in ridding the society of crime and criminality prevalent among youths in the country.

According to him, “what is obviously lacking is sufficient parental guardians. Let us address parental issues. Parents must be encouraged to properly groom their children, and grooming is not just about discipline, it goes beyond that. It involves correcting vices, malpractices, maladjustments, misbehaviours among others.

“When parents are up against vices, and are sensitive to what their children reads, to what they watch, to the company they keep, definitely we are going to have well groomed, disciplined and well-bred children. The home is the first foundation of morality.”

The minister noted that the society at large have a role to play in shaping the morality of our youths and appealed to non-governmental organisations, religious bodies, societies, associations and well-meaning Nigerians to support government efforts at all levels in developing the education infrastructure.

“Government alone cannot attend to the needs of this institution particularly on infrastructure. I call on other bodies to support government’s effort at developing, funding, running and maintaining the educational institution for adequate and effective infrastructural activity.”

“That is why I am joining my mates and colleagues and other old students to see how we can support, develop, fund and support the effort of the government in providing infrastructure and rehabilitating the old structures, make them to be functional and motivate the current students.

The occasion had in attendance the wife of the Minister, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola, the Heads of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Ondo State, Executives and members of AKOGRAMS 1971 to 1975 set.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

