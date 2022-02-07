2023: Igbo Women Group Assures Yahaya Bello of 25m Votes, to Hold Rally in Abuja

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

As activities continue to gather towards 2023 general election, some women from the South-East geopolitical zone, have thrown their weight behind Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The women, under the aegis of Igbo Women Forum, boasted that they would do all within their powers to mobilise at least 25 million votes for Bello in the 2023 presidential election.

To prove their words, the group said it would be holding “a mother of all rallies in Abuja”, to declare their support for the Governor of Kogi State.

A statement on Sunday by its President, Lady Uju Obi, revealed that, “among other qualities Governor Bello possesses, is his priority for the nation’s unity and security”.

Obi noted that, “unlike other aspirants, Bello has shown the capacity to quell the rising tide of terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal vices across the nation.

“Another trait that stands out about the Kogi State Governor is his national appeal as he is loved by most Nigerians – irrespective of religion, tribe and ethnicity.

“This isn’t surprising, as Governor Bello has carried everyone along in his government, not minding the usual sentiments”, Lady Obi said.

She recalled that, despite being a devout Muslim, Christians flock the Governor, perhaps the reason he built a chaple inside the government house.

At 46, she also believed that Bello would represent a paradigm shift from the era of old, tired and seemingly sick rulers.

She said, “Bello isn’t just a youth, he has proven his mettle at the highest level and will need little time to hit the ground running”.

The Igbo women, however, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forfeit the mooted idea of zoning its presidential ticket to the south.

They said, in their zone (South-East), for instance, most of the aspirants are selfish and have not done as much for the masses, like Bello has done, especially, for women and youths.

The group also vowed to rally round all the Igbo contestants, especially the delegates, to shun ethnic sentiment and support the best man for the job.

To them, Governor Bello is a God’s sent and the only man who can take Nigeria to the promised land.

The women also believed Governor Bello was the only person who could make the Igbos President of Nigeria in this current democratic dispensation.

