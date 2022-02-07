2023: APC Faction Rallies Support for Tinubu in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Senator Magnus Abe in Rivers State have declared their support for the party national leader, Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general election.

The APC members made the declaration of their commitment to Tinubu’s ambition yesterday at a rally and inauguration organised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Vanguard (BATS-V) held at Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the APC chieftains at the rally included former senators, House of Representative member, former Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Otelemabe Amachree; other Assembly members, former Chief of State, Government House during Governor Chibuike Amaechi government, Tony Okocha; former Attorney-General of the state, Wogu Boms, and other party faithful loyal to Senator Abe.

In his remarks, former member of the House of Representatives, Chidi Wihioka, said Tinubu rescued them in 2014 when they were being intimidated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said Tinubu would solve the problem of Nigeria, being that the presidency has been his life-long ambition.

According to him, “We stand by Tinubu because this is a man after being Lagos State governor for eight years never aspired to be minister, senator, vice president or take any appointment, instead has always nominated people to such positions.

“We are not aware that someone from Ikwerre wants to become the president of this country. All of our votes in Ikwerre will be for Tinubu in 2023.

“Amaechi wants to change history by claiming that Ikwerre is Igbo; we are not Igbo. Tinubu should be assured of votes from Rivers State.”

Also, the Rivers State Coordinator of BATS Vanguard, Chief Tony Okocha, revealed the historical formation of APC in the state, stressing the need for their support for Tinubu ahead of 2023.

“Our business is to sell BAT and we want Rivers State to be part of our story. Tinubu will become president in 2023. Tinubu rescued us in 2014 when we were being pummelled daily by the PDP,” he said.

A former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Amachree, urged the stakeholders to forget the past, and put efforts into ensuring the emergency of Tinubu as the president in 2023.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

