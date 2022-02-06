FG Promises More Weapons for Military Operations

•GOC urges officers to uphold nation’s integrity

Segun James

The Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), has assured the Nigerian Army of more armament to boost ongoing insurgency operations.

This came as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, has called on soldiers to remain dedicated to their duties and continue to uphold the integrity of the country.

Magashi praised the Army for ensuring peace across the country.

The Minister disclosed this at the 2021 Nigerian Army Headquarters Garrison West African Social Activities (WASA) in Abuja.

He advised the Army hierarchy to imbibe good maintenance culture of support equipment.

Magashi noted that though the Nigerian Army has recorded significant success against the insurgents, “they must brace up for the year ahead” .

He said the WASA event brings together troops and their families at the end of the year to socialise.

According to him; “2021 was an eventful year, characterised by challenges server moments and records of successes. worthy of note in the gallant performance and sacrifices of the Nigeria personnel in counterterrorism counter agencies and other operations across the country.

” Let me commend you for the sacrifices towards ensuring an enduring peace across the country. I must also sincerely appreciate the federal government of Nigeria and the president commander in Chief of the Armed forces of Federal Republic of Nigeria for the unflinching support to the Nigerian army in particular and the armed forces in general.

“I wish to state that you must imbibe good maintenance culture so as to make these equipment readily available when needed for operations”.

He said federal government acquisition of platforms added tremendous impetus in the fight against insurgency based

“Ministry of Defence has continued to strive relentlessly to keep the services by providing various grades of equipments and ammunition.

“We shall continue to make efforts to ensure that more platforms are procured to sustain the tempo of operations.”

He said training is the best welfare that can be given to officers and soldiers therefore more training exercises will be conducted to enhance the proficiency.

“The conduct of these trainings have proven to be result oriented.”

Meanwhile, the GOC 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, has called on soldiers to remain dedicated to their duties and continue to uphold the integrity of the country.

Fejokwu made this remark during the West African Social Activities (WASA) 2021 night, which ended yesterday at the Bonny Camp Cantonment, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The GOC was represented by the Commander, 55 Signal Brigade, Lagos, Brig.-Gen. Oladipo Oshunsan.

Fejokwu also charged the officers and soldiers to remain focused, train hard and be ready to combat any threats to national security.

He said: “Security is a collective responsibility, hence my challenge to you all to maintain a high level of security alertness, monitor and report any unusual activities to the appropriate authorities,” the GOC said.

According to him, WASA is an age-long heritage of the army, which was aimed at preserving Nigeria’s ethics and traditions through social interaction of its personnel, their families and well wishers.

“The event also seeks to promote comradeship and foster unity among personnel as one large family,” he added.

Fejokwu also appreciated the family members of the soldiers and officers for their firm support throughout the year.

“I specifically appreciate our wives for keeping the home front running. I pray that the almighty God will be with you now and forever. Your prayers have been our strength in the course of discharging our constitutional duties.”

The GOC thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his tireless support to the Nigerian Army.

“Our success today is as a result of our dedication to the service and commitment of personnel in executing all assigned tasks, in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

“His vision is to have: ‘a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a Joint Environment in the Defence of Nigeria’,” Fejokwu said.

Also, the Director of Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Shehu Mustapha said WASA had helped in uniting the army and bringing harmony to the various formations.

Mustapha said that the legacy had helped to nurture the confidence and share the spirit of harmony between military personnel and their families who naturally come from diverse geo-cultural spreads.

“Additionally, WASA plays a vital role of reminding the older generation of the barracks community of their cultural heritage. It also connects the younger ones who were probably born outside of their traditional communities to their customs,” he said.

