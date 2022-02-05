‘Philomena Live in Port Harcourt’

At a time it seems cinematic works and tele-movies have almost taken over the scene, and having the little space left opened to some fly-by-night individuals who crosses over profession for survival, a theatre-focused firm, K’Ike Productions Ltd, is about to shut down Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital with a splash of star-studded theatrical phenomenon titled ‘Philomena’.

Featuring the industry finest such as Charles Inojie, Monalisa Chinda, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester, Tammy Abusi and a couple of others, who have trained and traversed stage and screen acting in their careers, the play promises memorable treats with command performances scheduled from February 11 till 14, bringing Nollywood veterans and homegrown talents together in one performance space.

The play is billed to open at the Atlantic Hall of the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt; a city renowned for producing a sizeable chunk of the best in the industry, some of whom, interestingly, lead the pack in this robust production. Written by veteran Nollywood actor, Bimbo Manuel, who also seats as the director and as co-executive producer with Monalisa Chinda, ‘Philomena’ is the deftly told story of three characters who find themselves, by pure chance, in the same space at the same time.

Each one of these characters with personal issues that they would have carried with them if events do not force them out seeks justification for their rage at society, government and life. The story basically revolves around the fairly ordered lives of Philomena, a prostitute in her last laps. Area, her regular customer, frustrated master’ degree holder and primary school teacher is disrupted by the arrival of Wesley, a bombastic journalist with an inflated view of himself. When he gets his sack on the phone while sitting in Philomena’s beer parlor for a consolatory drink, he must get back at society for the ‘injustice of his sack over the phone’.

The rest is poignant comedy that is believed will get the art active city of Port Harcourt talking for a while. According to Bimbo Manuel, “It has been a bit of a process actually, starting from way back in 2018 when Monalisa and I decided to produce it after its First Reading at Freedom Park. For reasons neither Monalisa nor I could explain, it didn’t happen then and the play has since then gone into publication by Quramo Publishers and is due for release any time now. The play will be released as ‘Philomena: Interview With A Prostitute’”

Adding that, “It cannot be contained in just a book anymore. Like the little acorn, the intensive little play has grown to become a massive star-studded theatrical phenomenon. On her own part, Monalisa Chinda, who is joint executive producer said, “From my first encounter with the play, Philomena, it became a story that demanded to be told.”

She further expressed in a chat with this reporter that “I am particularly excited about the way the author treated such a taboo matter as prostitution in a way that makes us laugh at ourselves while yet delivering heavy punches that make us pause to think.”

Award-winning actress, and producer, Bikiya Graham-Doughlas, as the producer, explained that “What is even more enthralling (about Philomena) is that it is happening in The Garden City. I believe it is the beginning of greater things to come to our beloved city, Port Harcourt. It is phenomenal that we are bringing Nollywood veterans and homegrown talents together in one performance space in our city. I am happy to be doing this at home in Rivers State”.

The presentation of ‘Philomena’ has been carefully timed for the Valentine’s season to treat lovers in Port Harcourt to a great outing alternative. The performances open on February 11, 2022, and there will be a Red Carpet and Variety Edition with fine music and choice dining at the February 14 Special Performance. Tickets are N5000, N10, 000, N20, 000 and tables ranging from N250, 000 to N500, 000.

‘Philomena Live in Port Harcourt’ has as its sponsors Amstel Malta, Rivers State Tourism Development Agency and supported by The Envoy Hotel, Abuja, FourOTwo Entertainment and others.

