Anyim Consults with Gani Adams, Bode George, Ayo Adebanjo

As the race for the 2023 presidential election gathers momentum, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, frontline aspirant, yesterday took his consultations to the South-west.

Anyim, who is aspiring on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), kicked off his consultations with the leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba, at his Lagos home.

Anyim also visited Chief Olabode George, former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) and Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

The visits to the three leaders were the commencement of his wider consultations with South-west leaders.

Anyim, former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), told Aare Adams that he had come to consult with him on his aspiration to lead the country after President Muhammadu Buhari and to seek his blessing.

Adams, who was happy at the visit, prayed for Anyim and wished him well in his political aspirations.

Chief Bode George said Anyim has the requisite character and competence to lead the country.

“You are a highly responsible character. You became the Senate President, the country’s number three citizen. You were in the federal civil service. You were Secretary to the Government of the Federation. So you have gathered experience, capacity, character, and knowledge. I have no doubt in my mind that you will be a good leader.”

George advised Anyim to preach peace on his campaign tours.

“I know you as a first class planner. It shall be well with you,” he said.

Anyim had told Chief George that he came to seek his blessings and to formally inform him of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing George who is a founding member of the PDP, Anyim said: “One unique thing to watch out for in 2023 is that the children of democracy in 1999 are stepping in to take charge.

“On the surface, it may look ordinary but it is significant. I am one of the children of democracy. We want to advance the legacies you, the founding fathers of PDP and this democracy, bequeathed to us.

“We can rebuild and refocus this nation and advance the cause of democracy. The country must move forward as a united entity but on the three building blocks of equity, fairness and justice.

“I have come for you to show me the way, to carry me on your back across the bridge.”

Bode George wished him well.

“I want to tell you that my back is big enough to carry you. I wish you well.”

George who lent his support to zoning said, “Our brothers from the South-east must come together and have a direction. There must be no spoilers. By whatever parameter, what is good for the goose, must also be good for the gander.

Anyim told Pa Adebanjo that he came to consult with him and seek his blessings.

