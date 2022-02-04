University of Lagos Business School Graduates First Cohorts of Executive Mba

PreciuosUgwuzor

The University of Lagos Business school (ULBS) has graduated its first cohorts of executive MBA participants.

At the graduation reception ceremony, which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin T.Ogundipe FAS, the graduands were described as being fully equipped with the knowledge and skills required to make outstanding positive impact in their various organisations and communities.

Participants were admitted in September 2019 and completed their coursework and project defense in August 2021.

It was observed that during the pandemic lockdown, class interactions were conducted seamlessly online.

The ULBS was set up as an autonomous unit of the University of Lagos to advance the culture of excellence in business research and training in an environment that is conducive for learning.

The school explores beyond the normal criteria of research universities by promoting research that transcends the realm of academic publications to reach and add value to the Nigerian and global drawn from experienced academics and industry practitioners who have outstanding track records in their respective professionals and occupational fields.

The EMBA curriculum offers participants with diverse background,core course that provide a broad and solid foundation in general management as well as opportunity to select from electives that deepen knowledge in specialised business area of their choice.

The programmes will commerce soon in 2022.The DBA programme of the business school is guided by the belief that a doctorate degree extends beyond the acquisition of knowledge and research skills.

The programme links doctoral education with work related challenges, questions and needs of wider society and therefore aimed at developing individual’s knowledge and research skills to advance professional practice,national economic growth and the wellbeing of the society.

The school also seized the occasion to honour deserving members of the society and friends of the school notably:- Dr Akintoye Akindele CFA,DRAFICA; Dr John Momoh OON; Chief Dr Olusegun Osunkeye CON,OFR,OON,FCA; Dr (Mrs) ‘Dere A.Awosika pH,D; Dr (Mrs) Ibukun Awosika; Dr Cosmas Maduka,CON; and many more.

Dr. John Momoh OON,the President of UNILAG Alumni Association worldwide conducted the inauguration of the ULBS Alumni while Dr Akintoye Akindele charged the graduands to be worthy ambassadors .

The event was planned by Eventigo, a foremost event planning company in Nigeria.

Present at the occasion were the DVC (A&R) Prof,Wole Familoni FAS; DVC (DS) Prof.Ayo Atsenuwa; DVC (MS) Prof.Lucia Chukwu; Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Benin, Dr Olorogun Sunny Kuku OFR.

