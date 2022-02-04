Ekiti LG Forms Task Force to Rid Borders of Kidnappers, Bandits

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Determined to rid the Ekiti borders with Kwara and Kogi States of criminal gangs terrorising the northern axis of the state, the Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has established a joint operation tagged Eradicating Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC) to combat crime in the area.

The LCDA comprises Iyemero, Itapaji, Irele, Ijowa, Oke Ako, Ipao, Esun, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun and Ayebode Ekiti.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the Council’s Chairman, Hon. Michael Ogungbemi, said the step was taken after the maiden meeting of the security and intelligence committee of the local government held on Wednesday.

Ogungbemi said the meeting was in response to the several cases of kidnappings and killings that had been witnessed along Iyemero-Eruku of Kwara and Ipao-Irele -Ponyan roads of Kogi borders recently .

The council boss said those who attended the security meeting were himself and other top functionaries in the LCDA like: the Vice Chairman, Prince Babatunde Famoroti; Head of Local Council Development Area, Mrs .Modupe Oluwafemi and Director of Administration, Mr. Kayode Bello.

Security formations at the meeting were representatives of the Ekiti State Police Command, Nigerian Army , National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Immigration Service, Vigilante Group of Nigeria , Department of State Services( DSS), Ekiti State

Peace Corps and Amotekun Corps.

Ogungbemi said the session involved taking reports , briefings and debriefings from various security, military and paramilitary units on how best to tackle criminalities in the area and make Ekiti safe.

He said: “In order to sustain adequate peace, stability and tranquility around Ajoni Communities and to also provide solid fortification of Ajoni porous borders, we have introduced a lasting security strategy known as EBBORAC.

“This initiatives will create Local Security Network on the major borders of Ajoni LCDA. It will comprise a joint security arrangement, coordination and reportage on surveillance, patrolling and gathering Information gathering and bandits and kidnappings.

“On the spot reportage of all questionable movement and activities people on the borders of Ajoni especially on all the red zone or flash points of Iyemero, Itapaji, Irele, Ijowa and Ayebode Ekiti were discussed as this will help in accurate profiling of activities of individuals and groups.

“The traditional rulers of the flashpoint communities will be collaborators in the engagements of the local hunters, men of the Oodua People’s Congress and Vigilantee groups to work with conventional security bodies to safeguard the lives of our citizens in that axis and Ekiti in general .

“The operation will be coordinated by the police and military formations and the participating operatives will be supported with monthly stipends through monies generated by the LCDA and community support funds”.

Ogungbemi added that the LCDA would soon roll out a programme that would ensure accurate enumeration of settlers in the Council.

“We are of the firm belief that this effort, if implemented and sustained will enhance local security network, working in mutual and harmonious relationship with the Kabiyesis, Council Chairman and other security formations in the LCDA to improve our wellbeing and economic activities.

“It will equally minimize the herders and farmers clashes on farmlands that has been hampering productivity of our farmers and subjecting our people to untold hardship and economic deprivation”.

