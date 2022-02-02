Senate Confirms Six New INEC Commissioners

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of six nominees as national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The red chamber also confirmed another nominee as the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano).

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in a letter dated December 10, 2021, requested the Red Chamber to confirm the nominees.

Buhari explained that the request was made pursuant to paragraph 14 of Part (1) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Gaya, in his presentation, said the nominees responded to the committee’s questions satisfactorily and assured of their integrity, non-partisanship, non-card-carrying membership of any political party and promised to discharge their assignments diligently and in accordance with extant laws and laid down rules.

The nominees confirmed are: Mal. Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner (Niger – North Central); Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South-South); Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East), and Major General A. B. Alkali (rtd) – Adamawa, (North East).

Others were Prof. Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South-South), Mr. Sam Olumekan (Ondo – South West), and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West), Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan congratulated the nominees and urged them to live up to expectations.

He said as the 2023 general election draws near, INEC had no reason not to perform creditably well after getting several supports from the National Assembly.

He also said the National Assembly expects President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill transmitted to him on Monday for INEC to have an updated document to conduct off circle and general elections.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

