Farmers in North West Decry High Cost of Farm Inputs

By Onuminya Innocent

Farmers within the North West sub region, have decried the high cost of farm inputs especially, fertilizer and other agrochemicals needed for successful farming.

This is part of the outcome of a one-day workshop on Train- the – Trainers, on Climate Smart Agricultural Technologies for selected extension workers and farmers from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, by the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, NISS, North West zone.

Speaking at the workshop Themed: “Climate Smart Agricultural Technologies for Sustainable Food Production,” the farmers pointed out that at the moment, a measure of fertilizer and that of high quality parboiled rice are been sold for same amount in the market.

In his welcome address, the Project Manager, Sokoto Agricultural Development Project, SADP, Abubakar Malami, who commended NISS for organising the second training workshop, noted that such workshops will help greatly in enlightening farmers on good agricultural practices and the need for climate smart agriculture.

Earlier in his remark, NISS North West zonal Co-ordinator, Professor Samaila Sani Noma, disclosed that, the institute has signed a memorandum of understanding with OCP Africa, on the protection and management of problematic soils in Nigeria.

Professor Samaila Noma, further commended OCP Africa for providing the needed funds for the research.

In his presentation titled, “Climate Change Impacts on Agriculture and Food Security,” Dr. Garba Aliyu Abubakar, stated that, climate change affects food production by adding additional stress to agro-ecosystems; reduce access to food through hardship for rural incomes and livelihoods. It also affects the stability of food availability, access and utilization through changes in seasonality.

Professor Abubakar Umar Dikko, in his lecture, “Climate Change Adaptation Approaches for Sustainable Agricultural Water Management,” listed Bench terraces, Retention ditch, Earth basin, Semi-circular canal, Farm infiltration pit, Roof top rain water harvesting, Check dam, Raised bed farming, Drip irrigation, Crop rotation, as good methods for sustainable water management under changing climate.

On his part, Professor Samaila Sani Noma, in his presentation stress the need for sustainable increase in agricultural productivity for food security; Strengthening of resilience to climate change through adaptation; Reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigation, as objectives of Climate Smart Agriculture.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

