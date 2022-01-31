Morgan State University Targets Africa in 2030 Plan

Morgan State University (MSU) Baltimore, USA has released a 10-year strategic plan with a specific target on global education and international footprint.

The university’s executive director, Office of Global Partnerships-Africa. Prof. Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani, noted that the centerpiece of Global education and international footprint is centred on Africa.

President of the university, David Wilson had following unanimous approval by the Board of Regents released the new 10-year Strategic Plan. The Plan outlined an aggressive blueprint for continued growth and advancement for Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University, and the only designated National Treasure of the State of Maryland.

The six-point goal plan includes enhancing student success and well-being; implementing faculty ascendency and staff development; Elevate Morgan’s status to R1 ‘Very High’ doctoral research university; expanding and improving a campus-wide infrastructure to support operational excellence and increase overall institutional capacity; serving as the premier anchor institution for Baltimore City and beyond; and accelerate global education initiatives and expand the University’s international footprint.

While explaining goal 6 and the university’s focus on Africa, Prof. Tijani explained that the global education and international footprint is centred on Africa. Adding that Morgan University was already in partnership with TetFund in Nigeria.

Tijani further explained that Morgan University in collaboration with Nigeria – TetFund – has commenced training of critical manpower needed by the nation, and remained a major factor in its Paradigm Shift campaign for research and development.

MSU intervention in Nigeria “began 2020 with 19 PhDs across Nigeria tertiary institutions fully funded by the Federal Government through TetFund. 2021 enrollment was 79 PhDs and 17 Postdoctoral Fellows. The incoming batch in Fall 2022 is put at around 130 (Graduate Students and Postdoc Fellows). The future of the Strategic Plan is to establish a Branch Campus in Nigeria.

“The significance of Nigeria as a major hub of Morgan’s Global Footprint led President Wilson and the Regent’s approval and the establishment of the Office of Global Partnerships-Africa,” he said.

He added that the university since its 150th anniversary in 2017, has signed MOU with over 15 tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The university announced that the comprehensive 2030 plan aims to build on an unprecedented growth Morgan amassed during the last decade and under the framework of its previous strategic plan.

