Ibom Air Ranked Best Airline in Nigeria by Travellers Awards

Chinedu Eze

Travellers Awards has ranked Ibom Air Best Airline in Nigeria.

Organisers of the award said this is based on the ranking of Nigerian airlines using the following parameters: average age of aircraft, schedule integrity, spread of services, customer care, inflight services and total number of flights done in 2021.

“This year’s Travellers Award chose to highlight the expectations of travellers in Nigeria. The Organisers listened to the complaints and yearnings of travellers by incorporating these in the selection of the 2022 winners. Delays and cancellations are big issues on the domestic scene, Customer Care and Schedule Integrity ranked high on most social media feedback reports.

With about 65 to 70 aircraft by 10 airlines carried over 12 million passengers to over 20 active airports in Nigeria. Air Peace wins the award of the Best Nigerian International Airline of the year.

These are the Top 5 Airlines in Nigeria for the year 2021: Ibom Air came out tops with the lowest score of 12 having topped the chart in four of the parameters. It only did badly in the spread as it flies to only six destinations, so it ranked eight out of the 10 airlines that were profiled. It also had the second highest number of flights done despite having only seven aircraft and was flying to only six destinations. It had done more flights than airlines that had more planes and flew to more destinations. This was a very remarkable operation similar to popular low cost carrier models optimizing the use of aircraft.

Air Peace came in second with a score of 17. It came 1st in National Spread and had more flights than any other airline in Nigeria. It is the big international player in the market. Despite its huge size it still scored very high in average age and customer care. It did well on all parameters, which shows its potential as an emerging global player. It came 4th in Average Fleet age, 4th in on time Performance, 3rd in Inflight Services and 5th in Customer Care.

