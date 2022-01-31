Foundation Expands Blockchain Technology Operations to Ghana

Gilbert Ekugbe

Bantu Blockchain Foundation has expanded its footprint in blockchain technology to Ghana, noting that considering the rate of adoption of blockchain growing, Africa can benefit from the use of blockchain technology to facilitate cross-border transactions, which will help reduce the high cost of remittances, enable access to financial services, ensure privacy, create jobs, unlock liquid from illiquid assets, improve the business environment and foster healthy competition.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bantu Blockchain Foundation, Mr. Ernest Mbenkum, at the launch of its first brand Influencers at the Bantu Xpansion programme in Lagos, said the overall aim of the initiative is to pilot Africa’s economic evolution and establish its presence across Africa.

He said: “This is the beginning of something incredible. My team members believed in the creative ideas and transformative perspectives that I had for a long time. After a period of building and establishing a community in Nigeria we decided to kick off our 2022 expansion phase with Ghana. As you can imagine, Ghana was the first country to achieve colonial Independence in Africa. When you look at our logo, the Adinkra symbol shaped like an X is a Ghanaian symbol meaning Independence. And freedom comes with responsibility. Underneath that symbol is the word Bantu. Bantu means people of humanity. So, we are empowering humanity.”

“In the era of the 4th industrial revolution, Africa can no longer afford to be the last. We have come of age, and we are growing exponentially. We have the largest and youngest demographic in the world, and we have the most technology-literate youths in our ecosystem. No other place was better than to start this in Nigeria, and since we had the launch in December 2020 we have grown in leaps and bounds. I believe very strongly that Africa is not going to be saved by politics or traditional economics; it is going to be empowered and saved by technology and entertainment. This technology revolution is being led by amazing people who have worked selflessly and tirelessly for over a year,” she added.

He noted that blockchain is a technological innovation with a heavily decentralised format that allows one to store and manage data securely. It ensures the fidelity of data stored, without the need of a third party. They are best known for their role in the cryptoverse, helping to maintain a secure and decentralised record of transactions.

According to him, initially launched in Lagos in December 2020, Bantu accomplished a remarkable amount of milestones accentuated by 3 major community hangouts in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt in the year 2021.

