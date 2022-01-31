2023: Obaseki’s Ex-Chief of Staff, Akerele, to Contest for House’s Seat

Adibe Emenyonu

The former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Taiwo Akerele, has declared his intention to contest for the ticket of the party to represent the people of Akoko-Edo federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Akoko-Edo federal constituency is currently occupied by the Deputy House Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Peter Akpatason.

Akerele, who made his intention known in a chat with Journalists at the Weekend in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, said he has been privileged to work closely with key policy makers which has given him the vision and quality to represent his people.

He said Nigeria is ripe for accelerated development and that people like him possess the capacity to contribute their part towards this speedy development.

Akerele, who used the opportunity to congratulate the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, for the conferment of chieftaincy title as the Oduma (lion) of Auchi by the Otaru of Auchi, said Nigeria should be in a hurry to recruit its best brains into the governance process and that he is one of the best Nigeria has at the moment.

He said: “Akoko-Edo is blessed and working with the state government and other key government actors, my focus will be more on encouraging private sector investments in our divine factor endowments which is solid minerals to enable us engage our youths productively.

“I won’t be involved in politics of mudslinging and name-calling, I call for maturity in engagement and issues-based approach ahead of the APC primaries and subsequently the general elections.”

Akerele added: “The Nigerian House of Representatives should be populated with intellectuals; men and women of strong character and solid training that will execute their assignments with all sense of dedication, patriotism and enthusiasm and not otherwise. If given the mandate I intend to focus on those areas that will help grow the Nigerian economy at least five percent per annum starting with my local federal constituency with small scale industries and at the federal level, help advocate for reduce borrowing, budget more for basic education and more investment in commercial agriculture with a view to generating more employment opportunities for our teaming youths.

“In my very eventful service in government I have conveniently come to the conclusion that there is so much government and government officials can do at all levels to improve the quality of life of the citizenry. The little intervention I made during this period gives credence to this fact. Government has delivered less than expected.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

