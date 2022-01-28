Police Arrest Cleric for Alleged Sex Romp with Mother, Daughters

James Sowole in Abeokuta

For allegedly luring a housewife and her two daughters away from her husband home, keeping them in his house, and having carnal knowledge of them, men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a cleric in charge of Spirit Filled International Christian Church, Olumore, Abeokuta, Timothy Oluwatimilehin.

The arrest was revealed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday.

According to the PPRO, the pastor was arrested following a complaint lodged at Adatan Police Division by the husband of the victim.

Oyeyemi said the husband, accompanied by an official of the Ministry of Women Affairs, reported that his wife and two daughters were lured by the pastor of their church, who took them into his custody and have since been having sex with both the mother and her daughters.

He said: “Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Adatan Division, Abiodun Salau, detailed his detectives to effect the arrest of the randy clergyman.

“On interrogation, the pastor confessed to the commission of the crime but pleaded for forgiveness.

“In his confession, he explained that he took advantage of little misunderstanding between the woman and her husband to carry out the devilish act.”

The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case and diligently investigate it with a view to charge the suspect to court as soon as possible.

