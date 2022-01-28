Ohuabunwa: I am Destined to Birth a New Nigeria of Global Competitiveness

Adibe Emenyonu

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday declared that his destiny was to berth a new, global competitive and first world Nigeria that would work for the poor, the rich, the weak and the strong.

The presidential aspirant and convener of the New Nigeria Group (NNG) said this in Benin City, Edo State, while on a consultation visit to leadership of the PDP in the state.

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said countries like China, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea were among the third world countries with Nigeria, but it took leaders with vision to make these countries emerge first world countries.

“My destiny is working on how to salvage our nation. At first I tried to avoid competitive politics, but I felt compelled and I prayed, fasted and asked God what he wants me to do? And God gave me mandate to go and birth a new Nigeria. A Nigeria that will be global competitive, a first world nation like other countries as China, Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore.

“These were third world countries with us. United Arab Emirate (UAE) was just a desert, but men with a vision birthed a country that has become a global center that everybody goes to. Nigeria is more blessed than these nations.”

Reiterating God’s destiny for him to rescue Nigeria, the presidential aspirant urged the PDP to take the 2023 presidential election serious, adding that it would only be then that his dream of rescuing the nation would be fulfilled.

“The PDP needs to be serious about 2023 because God is calling us as leaders to take this job seriously. The job of leading Nigeria out of economic mess and, social inequilibrium.

“I have come to be part of the rescue mission that is so urgently and badly needed; to stop the drift in this nation. A country where peoples live have become so short, people are killed and it is as if they are ants, flies or mosquitoes. Nobody cares about that.

“God says build a nation that will work for all; a nation that will work for the North, work for the South, work for the East, work for the West, work for the poor, work for the rich, work the strong and work for the weak,” he added.

Ohuabunwa who further noted that the Nigerian nation was working for its citizen, declared: “It is working for only few persons, some persons do not know other people exist in this country, they care for themselves alone.”

Welcoming the aspirant to the Edo State secretariat of the PDP, the state chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi said, “with somebody like you, I am sure the PDP will get it right, because you have what it takes to get us out of this mess that the APC led administration has brought us in.”

