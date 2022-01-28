In Sokoto, Buhari Says He’s Given Military Specific Order Not to Spare Terrorists

* Confident Nigeria will win battle over evil

Deji Elumoye

For the umpteenth time, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Sokoto State, ordered the military not to spare terrorists and bandits, who were determined to wreak havoc across the country.

The President, according to a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, directed the nation’s Armed Forces and other security services to deal decisively with any person or group undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace, security and stability in the country, assuring that the country would ultimately defeat the forces of evil.

Speaking at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, President Buhari said, “I gave them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.”

The President, who commiserated with the government and people of Sokoto, over the recent loss of lives and property as a result of outrageous attacks by bandits and other criminal gangs, assured the people that he remained unrelenting in his resolve to put an end to heinous criminal activities in the state and other parts of the country.

Buhari, however, wrote in the visitors’ register: “My condolences to the Sultanate, the government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists. Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.”

Earlier, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and the Sultan, thanked the president for the show of sympathy and assured him of their continued support towards peace and stability in the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

