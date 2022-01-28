FCTA Seals Shopping Plaza over Drug Peddling

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday sealed off PEB 04 Plaza in Wuse, Zone 5 after a raid leading to the arrest of six persons by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug peddling.

The enforcement was led by the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu.

He noted that by virtue of the closure all activities at the park were to cease while all illegal structures inside the park would be removed as soon as possible.

He said although they granted approval to the owners to extend the greening at the plaza, they decided to close it down after gathering that it had become a hotspot for drug peddlers.

“But any extension we grant is specifically for greening not for any activities or commercialisation, anytime we give extension of a building it is for greening. Even the structures and activities that were not approved by us are taking place here. This matter is very weighty,” Shuiabu said.

He vowed the sealing off would serve as deterrent to others, adding anyone that is caught violating the laws will be prosecuted.

“We have already served them the enforcement notice and whatever is illegal we are going to remove it as soon as possible .The demolition will be as soon as possible”.

NDLEA operatives had in a daring raid on Peb 04 plaza on January 19, arrested six persons for dealing in drug cookies and noodles.

They were also caught selling bottles of a drink called ‘Zobo’ prepared with cannabis.

