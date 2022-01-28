Ekiti Governorship: Ayu Heads Primary Appeal Panel

* Set dates for Osun primaries

Chuks Okocha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),yesterday, constituted a Governorship Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the governorship primary election for the July 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

A statement by the National Organising Secretary, Umar Nature, stated that the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, would head the panel, while the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, would serve as secretary.

The Appeal Panel is scheduled to sit on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja

Other members of the appeal committee were Umar Iliya Damagum, Taofeek Arapaja, Hon. Arch. Setonji Koshoedo, Umar M. Bature and Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, Alhaji Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, Daniel Ambrose Woyengikuro, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, Muhammed Kadade Suleiman, Okechukwu and Obiechina Daniel.

Also on the panel were Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo, the national vice chairman of the party in the South west; Chief Ali Obasi Odefa, the national vice chairman in the South East; Chief Dan Osi Orbih, the national vice chairman in the South South; the national vice chairman in the northeast, Emmanuel Nicovoa Bovoa; the national vice chairman in the northwest, Theophilus Dakas Shan; the national vice chairman for north central and Dr. Aminu Abdullahi (Caretaker, Alhaja Mrs.

Mutitat Ladoja, Mrs. Fidelia A. Njeze (BoT-SE)- Liyel Imoke (BoT-SS), Mrs. Laurencia Malam (BoT-NW), Alhaji Adamu Maina, Waziri (BoT-NE) and Prof. Jerry Gana (BoT-NC).

Meanwhile, the party has approved the Osun State Screening Committee and Appeal Panel reports, which cleared all the six gubernatorial aspirants.

To this effect, all cleared aspirants were to note some important activities preparatory to the primary holding on March 7.

