Brookstone Property Commissions Multi-million-dollar Okotie-Eboh Overlook Condominium

Brookstone Property, a full-service real estate investment and development company has commissioned the multi-million-dollar Okotie-Eboh Overlook Condominium tastefully built in American-styled condos to delight luxury home seekers in the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who performed the momentous function of switching on the lights of The Okotie-Eboh Overlook Condominium during the launch of the edifice, said, “I am pleased to light this beautiful edifice which has been tastefully built to meet the class and style of an international standard facility.

“I hope that this will signal the dawn of more constructions of this nature by the developers and trust that this would provide more jobs for the unemployed youth.”

In his keynote speech, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu represented by the Special Adviser on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson said; “The state government is committed to partner with development firms and real estate companies to erect beautiful edifices across the state to create opportunities for wealth creation and drive needed economic growth.

“We understand that there are challenges that impact on developments across the state, however, we are committed to working through these challenges to make Lagos State the choice destination for real estate development and tourism.”

Speaking also was the Managing Partner, Brookstone Property, Mr. Joe Orji. “We are pleased to unveil the biggest of our luxury real estate properties in Nigeria and truly proud of the work the entire team put into actualising the dream.

“The Okotie-Eboh Overlook Condominium is at the forefront of luxury living in Lagos State and we have built a facility that is available for owners at a rate that offers them a great return on investment”, he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Emmanuel Atureta, also a Managing Partner at Brookstone Property, stated that; “the Overlook is a legacy for the late Nationalist and shrewd businessman, Chief Festus Samuel Okotie-Eboh as a legacy for him. We carefully chose this location which is on a street named after him and commissioned on a day that he left the world.

“With this facility, we are committed to reshaping people’s ideology of what luxury is and very friendly rates which allow people to build wealth with their investments in the property.”

The posh Okotie-Eboh Overlook Condominium, named after the late Nigerian parliamentarian and businessman, Chief Festus Samuel Okotie-Eboh, consists of luxurious nine-floors and 22 apartments of two-bedroom, three-bedroom flats and three-bedroom duplexes, is fitted with video access capabilities, an open terrace, a king-size swimming pool, and is centered between two of Ikoyi’s most prominent social and recreational establishments, the Ikoyi Club 1938, and the Lagos Polo Club.

The construction of the stylish Okotie-Eboh Overlook Condominium commenced in July 2018 with the development designed by internationally acclaimed design firm, ANA Designs, and is conceived with the vision to deliver a new standard to the real estate market including, unparalleled views of an 18-hole golf course and international polo grounds, residences with grade A standard finishes plus stunning common area amenities, and large living spaces with attention to detail on the most efficient layouts.

