Big Plans for 2022 Adire Street Culture Carnival

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Lady of Africa Empowerment and advocacy Foundation in conjunction with Proclips Media Communication has fixed the months of June and July for this edition of Adire Street Culture Carnival. This was disclosed in a press release signed by the President, Lady of Africa Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation, Princess Oluwabukola Fasuyi who is the convener of the annual event.

The carnival which is scheduled to hold at the five Divisions of Lagos State, including Lagos lsland, lkeja, Badagry, Ikorodu and Epe is to promote tourism in Lagos as well as the wearing of Adire, a popular local fabric.

“Yearly, millions of people around the globe attend the NottingHill carnival in the United Kingdom and we believe that like that popular carnival Adire Street Culture Carnival will be a good opportunity to showcase our traditional arts and crafts embellished in the Adire Culture thereby promoting our culture,” she stated.

The Carnival has lined up the display of various traditional cuisines including bush meat, local beverages like palm wine, board game (Ayo) and music from various local genres.

The organizers also plan to raise 25,000 new Adire makers and marketers annually from the swelling ranks of the indigent and the downtrodden as part of their contribution to the growth of the Small and Medium scale industry in Nigeria.

Several notable personalities in the media, entertainment and business sectors have thrown their weight behind the carnival and endorsed it as ambassadors.

The Lady of Africa Empowerment and Advocacy foundation thus invites the various stakeholders across Nigeria and beyond to support the Carnival as the Foundation hopes to empower about 50,000 Nigeria women and youth through the various activities the carnival.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

